Graham’s Merritt advances to district in golf

VERSAILLES – Graham placed fifth at the Division II sectional girls golf tournament with a team score of 411.

The Falcons’ Zoey Merritt advanced to next week’s district tournament by shooting an 84 at the sectional, which was second overall.

At the sectional for Graham, Bella Odle finished with a 110, Abby Crisler a 105, Kylie McWhinney a 112 and Maria McIntosh a 121.

The Urbana girls team placed seventh at the sectional.

For the Hillclimbers, Aubrie Burnside had a 100, Katie Trudo a 95, Lauren Turner a 118 and Ollie Richards a 120.

The Triad girls team placed 13th.

For the Cardinals, Alli Gregg had a 119 and Megan McManaway a 121.

JH golf

Mechanicsburg downed Fairbanks, 186-197, in junior high golf. For the Indians, William Reiser was medalist with a 42, Anderson Reiser had a 46, Ozzy Roach a 46 and Jude Gartin a 52.

Mechanicsburg defeated Northwestern, 178-189. For the Indians, William Reiser had a 40, Anderson Reiser a 42, Roach a 45 and Gartin a 51.