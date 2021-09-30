Hillclimbers defeat Cougars in girls soccer

Urbana knocked off visiting Kenton Ridge, 3-1, in CBC girls soccer.

For the Hillclimbers (8-2), Paige Arnett, Morgan Deskins and Marah Donahoe each scored a goal.

Visiting Kenton Ridge nipped Urbana, 2-1, in CBC boys soccer.

The Hillclimbers are now 3-2-3 overall.

Graham teams split

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham defeated Bellefontaine, 3-0, in CBC girls soccer.

The game started as a defensive struggle with neither team able to break through until Graham’s Rosey Dunham broke the stalemate with a goal just before the end of the first half.

The Falcons increased the pressure in the second half, adding insurance goals by senior captains Amber Robeson and Lauran Bailey.

Robeson provided the assist on Bailey’s goal and Hannah Roll and Brezlyn Reneer combined for the Falcons’ third straight and fifth overall shutout of the season.

In CBC boys soccer, Bellefontaine topped Graham, 4-1.

The Falcons are now 3-6-1 overall.

WL-S teams swept

WEST LIBERTY – Greenon beat WL-S, 3-1, in OHC girls soccer.

Delaney Jones had the goal for the Tigers and Delaney Wade had 7 saves.

WL-S (6-5, 3-2) hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

In OHC boys soccer, Greenon nipped WL-S, 1-0.

Logan Saylor had 6 saves in goal for WL-S.

The Tigers (6-3-2) host West Jefferson on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.