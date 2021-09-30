Graham, WL-S earn wins in volleyball

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated Northwestern, 25-20, 25-10, 25-20, in CBC volleyball.

The Falcons had a team total of 11 aces.

Graham (15-3, 5-1) plays at Urbana on Tuesday.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Greenon, 25-6, 25-8, 25-9, in OHC volleyball.

For the Tigers (14-1, 9-1), Gabby Williams had 31 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces and 1 block, Leah Ropp had 7 kills, 1 dig and was 9/10 serving with one ace, Bailey Poppe had 12 kills, 7 digs and 2 aces and Chaley Wade added 11 kills and 1 block.

The unbeaten WL-S jayvees won, 25-13, 25-8. For the Tigers, Mallory Bostick had 5 kills and was 8/9 serving with 3 aces and Lexy Lee added 3 digs, 5 kills and was 18/18 serving with 6 aces.

JH volleyball

Graham’s 7th graders lost to Ben Logan, 25-20, 25-15. Zoey Conn was the leading server for Graham, followed by Brinlee Middleton.

The Graham 8th graders lost, 25-19, 25-11. Lana Maurice was the leading server for GJHS.

Graham's Gillian Setty (left) spikes the ball during a match against visiting Northwestern. Photo by John Coffman Photography