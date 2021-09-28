Graham competes at Triad Invitational

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Mechanicsburg boys team won the Triad Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Will Negley was first in 17:24.5, Matthew Westfall was second in 18:05.9, Joshua Porter was seventh in 18.40.6, Sean Shultz was eighth in 18:45.9 and Luke Bryant was 10th in 18:57.4.

The Triad boys team placed fourth.

For the Cardinals,Wyatt Robison was fourth in 18:12.9 and Joe Ferguson was 12th in 19:10.8.

The Graham boys team placed seventh.

Results for Graham were Aiden Oburn 19:25.56 (13th out of 76 runners), Zachary Blosser 20:54.7 (30th), Carter Smith 21:43.0 (39th), Ben Parke 22:21.2 (45th), Tyler Shefbuch 24:45.2 (61st) and Braden Bost 24:50.4 (62nd).

Results for the Graham girls were Taylor Aldredge 23:01.2 (7th out of 55 runners), Kaylie Strickland 28:31.3 (40th) and Nora Uhl 29:42.4 (41st).

The Mechanicsburg girls team placed fourth.

For the Indians, Elyse Wilson was 12th in 24:16.2, Emma Rodgers was 17th in 24:56.9 and Emelee Porter was 20th in 25:32.6.

Mechanicsburg’s C.C. Shultz won the junior high boys race in 11:38.3.

For the Graham junior high boys, Garrett Wallen was second in 11:53.3.

Urbana’s Vincent Lightle was third in 12:04.7.

Mechanicsburg’s Isabelle Rodgers won the junior high girls race in 13:06.4.

Urbana’s Hazel Lightle was sixth in 14:22.0.

For the Graham junior high girls, Leila Konicki was 14th in 15:12.50.

Jayvee soccer

WL-S tied Northwestern, 0-0, in jayvee girls soccer.

Brooke Dunn had 4 saves in goal for WL-S (0-1-1).

Graham’s Nora Uhl (pictured) placed 41st in 29:42.4 at the Triad Invitational on Tuesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_uhl-2.jpg Graham’s Nora Uhl (pictured) placed 41st in 29:42.4 at the Triad Invitational on Tuesday. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch