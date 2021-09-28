WL-S teams sweep at Ohio Caverns Invite

WEST LIBERTY – The WL-S boys cross country team won the 49th Annual Max Evans Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday. It was the Tigers’ third win in four meets this season.

For WL-S, Dylan Lauck won the race in 16:30.00 – his 12th career victory.

Other results for the Tigers included Tate Yoder 17:00.43. 2nd; Owen Harrison 17:42.84. 7th; Asher Knox 17:54.72. 10th; Ayden Estep 17:59.96. 13th; Troy Bradley 18:02.62. 14th; Michael Jones 18:09.78. 16th; Joey LaRoche 18:10.28. 17th; Micah Smith 18:15.37. 19th and Quentin Rudolph 18:28.06. 26th.

“We had a lot of special performances, but none bigger than Michael Jones who was told two weeks ago his season was over do to a health-related issue, only to find out earlier last week he was in fact good to run again,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “It really is a miraculous situation and the team is so happy for him.”

The Graham boys team placed sixth.

Results for the Falcons were Cayden Bonham 18:22.65 (24th), Aiden Oburn 19:25.56 (39th), Ashton Aldredge 19:36.12 (43rd), Carter Demarco 20:46.08 (68th), Sebastian Bowers 21:02.84 (75th), Zachary Wheeland 21:05.15 (76th), Zachary Blosser 21:20.37 (83rd), Carter Smith 21:57.09 (92nd) and Ben Parke 22:24.21 (102nd).

For Triad, Wyatt Robison placed 25th in 18:23.93.

The WL-S girls team also claimed the title at Ohio Caverns.

For the Tigers, Megan Adams won the race in 19:02.81.

Also for WL-S, Ashley Yoder was second in 20:12.05, Addison McAuley was third in 20:38.52, Claire Longshore was eighth in 21:50,62, Taylor Kennedy was 15th in 22:40.68 and Mandilyn Weaver was 17th in 22:49.87.

The Graham girls team placed third.

Results for the Falcons were Hailey Nash 20:44.18 (4th), Taylor Aldredge 22:54.28 (18th), Kelsey Demarco 23:06.90 (21st), Kaylie Strickland 26:57.72 (60th), Ella Parke 28:07.40 (72nd), Nora Uhl 30:17.50 (79th), Eliza Blosser 30:26.37 (82nd) and Alli Putnam 31:47.06 (85th).

For Triad, Tabitha Gaier placed 65th in 27:31.43.

The WL-S junior high girls and boys teams also won at Ohio Caverns.

For the Tiger girls, Gwen McCullough was 4th (13:27) and Hattie Jacobs was 5th (13:27).

For the Graham girls, Leila Konicki was 24th in 15:12.50.

For the Tiger boys, Brevin Louden was 1st (11:12) and Caleb Larson 3rd (11:55).

For the Graham boys, Garrett Wallen was 5th in 12:02.62.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Anna.

WL-S’s Dylan Lauck (pictured) places first at the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_lauck.jpg WL-S’s Dylan Lauck (pictured) places first at the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Hailey Nash (left) and WL-S’s Addison McAuley compete during the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_nash.jpg Graham’s Hailey Nash (left) and WL-S’s Addison McAuley compete during the Ohio Caverns Invitational on Saturday. Photo by Ashley Shefbuch