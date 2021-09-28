Graham boys win CBC/MRD golf tourney

SPRINGFIELD – Graham won the CBC/Mad River Division boys golf tournament with a 331 on Friday.

It was the Falcons’ fifth consecutive title.

For Graham, Grant Woodruff was medalist with an 82. He was also named first-team All-CBC/MRD and the player of the year.

Mason Huffman had an 84 and was named first-team All-CBC/MRD.

Eric Goddard had an 83 and Brent Case an 89. Both were named second-team All-CBC/MRD.

Tyler Dowty had an 83 and was named honorable mention All-CBC/MRD.

Urbana placed second in the CBC/MRD tournament with a 354.

For UHS, Tate Armstrong had an 84, Zach Hoskins an 87, Jack Buckalew a 92, Gavin Hower a 93, Riley Wilson a 96 and Kaz Scott a 100. Armstrong and Hoskins earned first-team All-CBC/MRD honors and Wilson had a hole in one.

Graham and Urbana play in the sectional tournament today at Reid Park.