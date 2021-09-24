Urbana snaps losing streak by beating Graham

The losing streak is over.

Urbana defeated visiting Graham, 26-18, in CBC football Friday night, the first victory for the Hillclimbers since the final week of the 2018 season.

Graham fumbled the opening kickoff, and Urbana capitalized moments later when Will Donahoe connected with Jonathan Hildebrand on a touchdown pass.

The Falcons (3-2) responded later in the first quarter on a TD pass from Eli Hollingsworth to Jayden Sells.

Graham led, 15-10, at the half.

The Falcons added a Hollingsworth field goal in the third quarter to take an 18-10 lead.

Trailing 18-10 in the fourth quarter, Donahoe booted a 28-yard field goal to make it 18-13.

The Hillclimbers (1-5) held GHS to three plays and a punt on its ensuing possession, and Urbana took over near midfield with 4:10 remaining.

A holding penalty 0n UHS set the Hillclimbers back, and the home team faced fourth and 9 at its own 44.

Rogan connected with Hildebrand on a 56-yard halfback pass for a touchdown that took the Falcons by complete surprise with 2:21 remaining to give Urbana a 19-18 lead.

Graham took possession at its own 20 with three timeouts remaining.

Hollingsworth was intercepted moments later, which gave UHS a first down at the GHS 10.

Donahoe scored on a seven-yard run moments later to give the Hillclimbers a 26-18 lead with 1:02 remaining.

The Falcons’ final drive ended on an incomplete pass.

Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand hauls in a touchdown pass behind a Graham defender during Friday night’s game at UHS. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_touchdown-2.jpg Urbana’s Jonathan Hildebrand hauls in a touchdown pass behind a Graham defender during Friday night’s game at UHS. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography