Racing at Shady Bowl cancelled tonight

DeGRAFF – The soaking rains of Friday and this morning forced Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young to cancel the racing action scheduled for tonight.

The Steve Brandyberry Memorial has been rescheduled for Aug. 28.

Next Saturday will be race #3 for the Thunder and Lightning Series for the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars.

The 75-lap feature will pay $1,000 to win. Scott Drake of Xenia won the first event, with the second race a rainout.

Joining the Thunder Cars will be the Vores Compact Touring Series, the Noble Armor Coating Crown Vics. The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and Powder Puff Compacts.

Racing next Saturday will start at 7 p.m. – weather permitting.