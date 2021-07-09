Mad River Cleanup set for July 18

On July 18, the Madmen Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) will be teaming up with the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Ohio Women on the Fly and Champaign County Farmland Preservation for the Mad River Cleanup.

Volunteers are needed to pick up litter at the bridge and access areas on Mad River that are the focus of the Adopt-a-Bridge/Streamwatch Program. There are also other upcoming activities where volunteers are needed:

July 10 – Monitoring – starting 9 a.m. at U.S. 36 bridge, from there Joe Nagel and Don Dean will lead monitoring at 6 locations;

July 17 – trail clearing, including some honeysuckle cutting and chipping from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

July 18 – Mad River Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, meeting at U.S. 36 bridge, then picking up litter at 18 bridges and access areas that are the focus of the program from Pickrelltown Road on the north side of the West Liberty Park in Logan County down to the Mad River Gorge Park in Clark County.

July 18 – continue trail clearing at U.S. 36 with honeysuckle cutting and chipping from 8 a.m. to noon. Following the work, a get-together will be held at Mad River Farm Market Pub & Grill on U.S. 68 between Urbana and West Liberty.

Anyone interested in attending any of the activities can RSVP to Tom Allen at ptallen111@insight.rr.com .

