The West Liberty-Salem cross county program will sponsor its annual Big Orange Running Club from July 12-Aug. 12 at Lions Park in West Liberty.

The club is free and open to children in grades preschool through 6th grade.

Participants do not need to attend West Liberty-Salem to participate.

Registration and more information is available at https://www.bornandracedinwestliberty.com/big-orange-elementary-running-club.html.