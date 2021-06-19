Racing at Shady Bowl cancelled due to rain

DeGRAFF – The racing program scheduled for Shady Bowl Speedway tonight was cancelled due to soaking Friday overnight rains and the forecast for more of the same today.

The Ohio Wheelman Series and the CRS Truck Series have been scheduled to return on Sept. 4.

Next Saturday, Shady Bowl will host the “Bobby and Lil Bobby Korn Memorial” for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models. The race will honor Bobby Korn and his grandson “Lil” Bobby.

Bobby was a mainstay as a car owner, who was later joined by his grandson to produce some of the top running late models in the midwest.

The feature will be a 72-lap race, paying $1,772 to win.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, the Adams Automotive Street Stocks, the Bullet Liners of Dayton Thunder Cars, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and the Noble Armor Coating Adult Crown Vics will fill out the night’s action. Racing will start at 7 p.m. – weather permitting.