Late models to make debut at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Nearly a month into the 2021 racing season, the Nagel Excavating Late Models will be in action for the first time at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night.

The season-opener for the full-bodied ground pounders was rained out April 10.

The track will host a series of four 75-lap features dubbed the Ohio 300 Late Model Series, with the first being this Saturday – weather permitting. The features will pay $2,000 to win, with the overall points champion receiving a $1,500 bonus.

There are over 20 drivers already entered. Defending track champion Matthew Parsons is entered and is an early favorite to win the race and championship. Bud Perry, Kyle Jones, Ryan Fleming, Brad Coons, Jim Lewis Jr. and the father-son team of Don (Jr.) and Tyler Mahaffey are among the early entrants. It will be 75 laps of green flag racing, with yellow laps not counting.

Bellefontaine’s Chris Parker will be seeking his second Wooten Automotive and Towing Modified feature when the open-wheelers take to the track for 30 laps. The Midwest Champ Carts will also be on the schedule and the Bullet Liners Thunder Cars will do battle for 20 counters. Xenia’s Scott Drake won the season-opening Thunder and Lightning 75 on April 17.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will also be on hand. The class has been highly competitive, with three winners in three races.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m, the grandstands at 4 p.m. and the first race will be at 7 p.m.

For weather update info, go to shadybowlspeedway.rocks.

Former late model track champion Bud Perry of Eden, Ohio, battles with Kenny George Jr. during the 2020 season. Perry is among the early entries for Saturday’s 75-lap late model feature at Shady Bowl. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/05/web1_shady.jpg Former late model track champion Bud Perry of Eden, Ohio, battles with Kenny George Jr. during the 2020 season. Perry is among the early entries for Saturday’s 75-lap late model feature at Shady Bowl. Photo by Peggy Isaacs