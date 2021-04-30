WL-S WINTER AWARDS

Recently, West Liberty-Salem High School hosted its annual Winter Athletic Awards Ceremonies.

In bowling, 4-year participation and letter awards went to Nate Aldo, Andrew McCall, Bobby Rollins, Katie Rollins and Adam Watkins. Andrew received scholar athlete and high average. Katie got sportsmanship and high average. Natalie Hacker received scholar athlete and varsity hustle. Skylor Mueller got varsity hustle. Holden Shafer got sportsmanship. Blair Boyd and Eli Ullery were most improved.

In girls basketball, 4-year participation and letter awards went to Sophie Cole, Grace Estes and Selena Weaver. Sophie was most valuable defense and OHC honorable mention. Grace was most improved and OHC 2nd team. Selena was scholar athlete and most valuable offense and OHC player of the year. Madeline Hutton also received a 4-year participation. Emily Hollar got varsity hustle and Caitlyn King got reserve hustle.

In boys basketball, 4-year participation and letter awards went to Nick Burden, Drew Hardwick, Tanner LeVan and Cam Strapp. Nick was scholar athlete and most valuable player. Cam got most improved and glue guy. Isaac Brown got varsity hustle and Hayden King got reserve hustle.

In cheerleading, Kaylee LeVan received 4-year participation and letter, varsity hustle and scholar athlete. Abbie Long got reserve hustle. Whitney Strapp and Julia Wilson received dedication award.

In wrestling, Ian Maurice received a 4-year participation and letter award and most valuable. Logan Instine received the Bob Griffith Impact and Slayde Merriman got the hustle award.