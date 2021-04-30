Shady Bowl hosting three days of racing

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway is hosting a three-day speedfest this weekend.

The Spring Fling began with action Friday night.

The action shifts to today when the CRA Street Stocks will run a 150-lap feature. Brett Hudson of Owensboro, Ky., was the winner of last year’s event. Jeff Lane and Josh Poore , names familiar to Shady Bowl fans, are also entered. Local hotshoes Buck Purtee, Rodney Roush, Chad Pendleton, Jason Mahaffey, Jason Drummond, Trey Gregory and defending late model champion Matthew Parsons have also filed early entries. Garrett Adams, Tyler Mahaffey and Jamie Sites filed late entries.

Jason Mahaffey led the early stages of last year’s race before yielding to Purtee and Hudson. The pair swapped paint and the lead before contact put Purtee in the pits late in the event and Hudson cruised to the win.

The VORES COMPACT TOURING SERIES will take to the oval next for the Corner Station 30, a feature for perhaps the fastest four-cylinder front wheel drive race cars in racing. There are 41 cars from six states pre-entered. There is a large contingent of local stars as Bo Hoelscher, current track record holder and past Shady Bowl Classic winner, will be on hand as well as past feature winners Gary Eaton Jr and Terry Eaton Jr. Making her return to VCTS racing is Holli Eaton. Local drivers also entered are William Walter, David and Harvey Yoder, Ron Sagers, BJ and Bill Honious and Columbus drivers Dusty Harding and TJ Gregory. MAVTV and SPEED51 will televise the events at a later date.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and Noble Armor Coating Adult Crown Vics will also be in action. Bobby Bowsher of Springfield, a former ARCA champion, will on hand to sign his new book “Ride of a Lifetime.” The book tells the story of his career and the Bowsher family. Bowsher will be on hand from 4 until 7 p.m. Pit gates will open today at 1 p.m. with hot laps at 3:35 p.m., qualifying at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

The racing will move to Sunday with a VORES New Stars feature, an All Stars feature, an Old Farts Race a Powder Puff and a Moving Tire Races. The Noble Armor Coating Minor Crown Vics and Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will also see action. The weekend will close out with a 75-lap King of the Enduro feature. Pit gates will open at noon Sunday with racing at 2 p.m.

The CRA Street Stocks (pictured) will compete in a 150-lap feature today at Shady Bowl Speedway.