Junior Achievement golf outing rescheduled

The Junior Achievement of Mad River Region golf outing at the Urbana Country Club has been rescheduled due to rain. The new date is Sept. 10.

This year’s golf outing will start with lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. It will include fun on-course games, a 19th hole snack tent and a chance to win prizes.

JA programs teach young people about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy.

For more information on the golf outing, call Junior Achievement of Mad River Region at (937) 323-4725.