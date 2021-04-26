Racing at Shady Bowl cancelled due to weather

DeGRAFF – Rain and damp grounds cancelled the racing action at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night.

It marked the loss of two of the three races scheduled this year.

Racing will resume with the Spring Fling this weekend with three days of action on the oval.

The CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compact Touring Series will headline the action. Friday will kick off the weekend with practice from noon until dark for any one who wants to practice (there will be no Wednesday practice this week).

Saturday will see the CRA Street Stocks, Vores Compacts Touring Series, the Noble Armor Coating Adult Crown Vics and Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m. and racing will start at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Vores cars return to run four races sponsored by Chelsea Whitney Stachler of Irongate Realtors. There will be a King of the Enduro’s 75-lap feature and the Noble Armor Coating Minor Crown Vics.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, a powder puff race and an Old Farts race, push race and tire race will finish out the day. Gates open at noon with racing at 2 p.m.