Posted on by

Junior Achievement to host golf outing at UCC


Submitted story

Gather your golf gear and join Junior Achievement (JA) of Mad River Region at the Urbana Country Club on Saturday, April 24 to have a great time while raising funds to support JA.

This year’s golf classic will start with lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. It will include fun on-course games, a 19th hole snack tent and a chance to win prizes. Hit a hole in one on the designated hole and win a vehicle courtesy of White’s Auto.

Register by April 16 and and save $100. Visit https://madriver.ja.org/events/junior-achievement-golf-tournament-champaign-county to register.

For more information, call (937) 323-4725.

Submitted story