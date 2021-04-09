Shady Bowl’s 75th season kicks off tonight

DeGRAFF – It’s the first real sign of spring in Champaign County when you hear the roar of racing engines from Shady Bowl Speedway.

Racing fans will hear that sound tonight – weather permitting – when the gates open for the 75th season of racing at the rural oval.

Shady Bowl will also have a new look, as the back chute wall has been replaced and the hill area overlooking turn three has been graded.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, Adams Automotive Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating Crown Vics (Adult) and The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts are part of the opening night schedule.

Compacts need to be at the track between noon and 2 p.m. for inspection.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

Rodney Roush (pictured) of Sidney will be seeking his 10th track championship when Shady Bowl Speedway kicks off its its 2021 racing season tonight – weather permitting. It will mark the start of the 75th season of racing. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_roush.jpg Rodney Roush (pictured) of Sidney will be seeking his 10th track championship when Shady Bowl Speedway kicks off its its 2021 racing season tonight – weather permitting. It will mark the start of the 75th season of racing. Photo by Peggy Isaacs