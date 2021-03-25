Cable Classic Run/Walk to be held May 1

The Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk will be held May 1 in Cable, which is located in eastern Champaign County.

Sign up for the Run/Walk online at www.cantstoprunningco.com by April 1 for a free t-shirt.

The top three finishers, male and female, will receive a trophy and a gift certificate. The top three youths 12 and under will also receive a trophy and certificate.

Funds generated by the Run/Walk will go towards improvement projects in the park.

YMCA golf tourney

The Champaign Family YMCA will hold a fund-raising golf tournament at Urbana Country Club on May 10.

For more information, call 653-YMCA.