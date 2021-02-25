Mad River Valley FC joins Club Ohio

Mad River Valley FC will be joining the Club Ohio Dayton family this fall.

Knowing the popularity of soccer in the Dayton and surrounding area, it is believed that adding Mad River Valley FC into the club would be an effortless collaboration which will benefit current and future club members.

Club Ohio, founded in Dublin, is an established and successful soccer club in central Ohio that competes locally, regionally and nationally. Currently, it has club operations in Dublin, Dayton, Gahanna/Reynoldsburg, Marietta and Springfield.

Local teams will compete under Club Ohio Dayton MRV and have their home fields in Champaign County.

Being part of the Club Ohio network will also provide players additional opportunities for group training sessions, guest play and access to summer camp events. The goal is to maintain the independence of teams/programs, while also providing opportunities to compete and train with other players in the entire club.

In addition to outdoor training, Club Ohio will be the only organization in Southern Ohio to own and operate a 121,00 square foot indoor turf training center in Dublin.

Tryouts have been scheduled to fill some openings on the current teams on Saturday: U9 and U10 girls from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. amd U11 and U13 girls from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The tryouts will be held at Graham Elementary School (9464 U.S. 36, St. Paris), indoors on the basketball court.

To register your player, please visit the following web page to register for the tryout : https://clubohiosoccer.demosphere-secure.com/locations/club-ohio-dayton/tryouts.

You can also arrive at the school and register prior to the tryout. The entrance is on the west side of the building next to the playground.