Rooney leads UHS girls to win over Graham

ST. PARIS – Sam Rooney scored a game-high 20 points as Urbana upended Graham, 47-27, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.
The Hillclimbers led, 23-11, at the half.
For UHS (5-8, 3-1), Rooney had 4 assists, Shelby Stoops had 6 points and 16 rebounds, Marah Donahoe had 6 points, Claire Keely had 5 points and 7 rebounds and Claire Shelpman added 8 rebounds.
Graham is now 5-8, 1-4.
UHS hosts Ben Logan Wednesday night.
WL-S prevails
SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten WL-S held off Springfield Catholic Central, 55-53, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.
The Tigers led, 33-27, at the half.
For WL-S (12-0, 9-0), Emily Hollar had 18 points and Selena Weaver added 17.
The Tigers won the jayvee game, 57-14. For WL-S, Lilly Weaver had 14 points, Ayva Stewart had 12 and Bailey Poppe added 10.
Indians win
WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg knocked off West Jefferson, 45-32, in OHC girls basketball on Friday.
The Indians led, 25-20, at the half.
For Mechanicsburg (10-4, 8-1), Grace Forrest had 21 points.
The Indians won the jayvee game, 51-20. For Mechanicsburg, Alaina Hursey and Elyse Wilson both had 11 points.
Triad falls
JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat Triad, 65-47, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.
For Triad (5-10, 2-8), Frani LeVan had 13 points, Cati LeVan had 11 points, 4 steals and 5 assists and Emma Ferguson had 8 points and 3 assists.
Frani LeVan is now 9 points away from 1,000 in her high school career.
JH basketball
The Graham 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Northridge, 57-55, in double overtime. For Graham, Claire Sells was the leading scorer with 17 points, Hailey Nash had 13 and Gretchen Boggs and Brezlyn Reneer each added 8.