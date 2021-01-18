Rooney leads UHS girls to win over Graham

ST. PARIS – Sam Rooney scored a game-high 20 points as Urbana upended Graham, 47-27, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers led, 23-11, at the half.

For UHS (5-8, 3-1), Rooney had 4 assists, Shelby Stoops had 6 points and 16 rebounds, Marah Donahoe had 6 points, Claire Keely had 5 points and 7 rebounds and Claire Shelpman added 8 rebounds.

Graham is now 5-8, 1-4.

UHS hosts Ben Logan Wednesday night.

WL-S prevails

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten WL-S held off Springfield Catholic Central, 55-53, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 33-27, at the half.

For WL-S (12-0, 9-0), Emily Hollar had 18 points and Selena Weaver added 17.

The Tigers won the jayvee game, 57-14. For WL-S, Lilly Weaver had 14 points, Ayva Stewart had 12 and Bailey Poppe added 10.

Indians win

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg knocked off West Jefferson, 45-32, in OHC girls basketball on Friday.

The Indians led, 25-20, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (10-4, 8-1), Grace Forrest had 21 points.

The Indians won the jayvee game, 51-20. For Mechanicsburg, Alaina Hursey and Elyse Wilson both had 11 points.

Triad falls

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview beat Triad, 65-47, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For Triad (5-10, 2-8), Frani LeVan had 13 points, Cati LeVan had 11 points, 4 steals and 5 assists and Emma Ferguson had 8 points and 3 assists.

Frani LeVan is now 9 points away from 1,000 in her high school career.

JH basketball

The Graham 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Northridge, 57-55, in double overtime. For Graham, Claire Sells was the leading scorer with 17 points, Hailey Nash had 13 and Gretchen Boggs and Brezlyn Reneer each added 8.

Urbana’s Sam Rooney (pictured) scored 20 points against Graham on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_rooney2.jpg Urbana’s Sam Rooney (pictured) scored 20 points against Graham on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography