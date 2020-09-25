Shady Bowl to hold last event of 2020

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will close out its final event of the year today as the track will hold its third Clunker Classic.

The first event was won by Gary Williams, with Tanner Earhart traveling from Bristol, Tenn., to win last year’s event. Williams is among the drivers pre-entered for today’s race. Earhart had not entered by press time.

The main event will be a 300-lap enduro. The entry list is now over 70 brave souls waiting to create mayhem. The number of entries has opened up the pay scale.

The winner will now take home over $3,000 to win. There will also be a chain race, flagpole race, skid plate racing, a trailer race of destruction, a burnout contest and the first race for the Crown Vic Series.

Racing will start with the CVS cars as they will run a 20-lap feature with $500 going to the winner. Pit gates will open at noon with a $20 admission to the pits. The grandstand area will open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be valve cover races for the kids.