Five new winners at Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway fans were treated to a great night of racing on Saturday. The temperature was a little on the cool side, but the action on the track was hot. Promoter Rick Young put a new race on the schedule a couple of seasons ago. He dubbed it “Non-Winners Night.” Racers who had won a feature this season were not eligible to compete.

The Noble Armor Coating late models were first on the schedule. Former track champion Bud Perry led the first three circuits that had two red flags for crashes. Matt Jackson, Tyler Parsons, Tyler Mahaffey and Cody Robinson saw their nights end as a result of the crashes. All the drivers were OK. Donnie “Zero” Hill took over the lead on the restart, and continued his time out front as the checkered flew. The win was the first for Hill in his Architect Glass sponsored ride. Kenny George Jr., Perry, Buddy Townsend and Curt Frazier filled second through fifth spots. Hill was fast qualifier. Mahaffey took the dash win, with Tyler Marsh winning the heat.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing modifieds were up next. Buddy Townsend took the green and was first into turn one. Townsend set a torrid pace as fast qualifier Daniel McPherson worked his way through traffic. McPherson caught Townsend on lap 18 and took over the lead. McPherson in the Sean McNealy owned racer went on to post the win. Townsend held on for second, with Jerry Stapleton third, Logan McPherson fourth and Scott Jones fifth. Daniel McPherson was fast qualifier. Jones was the dash winner with Rob Bryant winning the heat.

The Heath and Sons Farms street stocks went to battle next. Veteran driver Terry Purtee took the lead at the drop of the green flag. Purtee was able to lead the first 11 laps in his Ford before Tipp City driver Jamie Sites sped by in his Accel Automotive Camaro. Sites led the balance of the event to notch the win. Dash winner Jacob Heckman was second, with fast qualifier Chad Small II third. Purtee was the heat winner and claimed fourth in the main. Jason Drummond was fifth.

Chad Brandyberry of Maplewood was the next driver to go to victory in the Patrick Woods owned Thunder Car. Buck Purtee, Brad Blue, Brandyberry and Woods have won in the car (Blue was disqualified for failing to go to the scales after the race). Jake Moody led the first three laps of the feature. Dylan Pippin then took over the lead and held the lead until Brandyberry sped by on his way to the checkered. Brandyberry also was fast qualifier in the Pines Home Solutions series. The second through fifth feature finishers were Bob Coppock, Pippin, Steve Fowler and John Hicks.

A new class was added to the schedule with the Pro Powder Puff cars. It was for lady drivers who have raced before.

Melissa McElfresh led the early laps before giving way to DeGraff driver Aliza Snapp. Snapp led the field to the checkered with McElfresh second, with Holi Eaton third, Brooklyn Wilcox fourth and Andrea Swink fifth. Chelsea Purtee was fast qualifier..

Harrod Septic Solutions Compact action saw 34 cars take the green for the feature. The race was halted several times for crashes and track clean up. The bump and run is not just a football play, it seemed like the way they chose to race. It provided plenty of entertainment for the fans. Casey Wynn led the first 10 laps, before giving way to Corey Plunkett of Piqua. Plunkett powered his Corey’s Customs all the way to the checkered. Wynn held on for second, followed by Tony Heath, Jimmy Huffman, and Kenny George. Chelsea Purtee set quick time with Plunkett taking the dash. Jeremiah English, Carlos Williams and Rodney George Jr. took heat honors.

The track also honored the top 10 drivers in each class by presenting their awards.

This Saturday will be the third annual Clunker Classic. It will feature a 300-lap enduro, skid plate races, flag pole racing, chain race, burn out contest, trailer race and the first Crown Vic Series race.

Pit gates will open at noon with grandstand access at 3 p.m. The Crown Vic series will take the green at 5 p.m. to start the action.