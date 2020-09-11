Shady Bowl set to crown 2020 champions

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will crown its 2020 series champions tonight.

Despite having everything go wrong on a few nights, it was a great year of racing. Every division had higher car counts.

The Noble Armor Coating Late models has four drivers ready to do battle. The points totals show Matthew Parsons out front with 560 points. Ryan Fleming is second with 558 points, Don Mahaffey Jr. is third with 554 points and Josh Smith is fourth with 550.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks show Rodney Roush trying to win his ninth championship. Chris Parker is trying to close the gap in a late-season charge. Roush has 642 points, with Parker sitting at 602.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modified points is led by Chris Parker with 517 points with Logan McPherson’s 464 in second. The Harrod Septic Solutions compacts have come down to what looks to be a two-car battle with Austin Eaton leading Alec Young by 39 points. The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars is also down to a two-car battle with Scott Marquis holding a slight lead over Hunter Hicks.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

Shady Bowl Speedway driver Rodney Roush (pictured) will try to win his 9th division championship tonight. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_roush.jpg Shady Bowl Speedway driver Rodney Roush (pictured) will try to win his 9th division championship tonight. Photo by Peggy Isaacs