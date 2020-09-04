Shady Bowl will be filled with racing tonight

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will be filled with racing tonight.

The highlight of the evening will be the Harrod Septic Solutions 100 for the compact division. The is one of the biggest and best-paying events for the front-wheel drive racers. The feature will be 100 laps with $2,500 going to the winner.

The race was first held in 2014 with Rob Sharpe being named the winner after Kenny George Jr. failed a post-race inspection. In 2015 Larry Adams was the winner. Josh Foltz won the 2016 race along with the 2017, making him the first driver with two wins. Ethan Pope carried the checkered for the 2018 race, with Alec Young winning in 2019.

The Pro Compacts will also be on hand. These cars will look and drive like the Vores traveling compact series. They will run 40 laps for $1,000 to win. The Thunder Cars will run a 30-lap main. The top finisher will receive $500. The Thunder Cars will be a non-points race.

The street stocks and modifieds will also be going at it.

Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_young.jpg