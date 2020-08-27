Points races tighten at Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway’s 2020 season is rapidly coming to a close.

The COVID-19 virus brought a halt to early racing, The rules got a little more fan-friendly and in June the track was able to begin racing. The health department checked on the track for violations several times, but fans conformed to the stringent rules, allowing Shady Bowl to operate.

This Saturday, Shady Bowl will host a 35-lap feature with $1,200 going to the winner. The Noble Armor Coating late models’ top five in points shows Matthew Parsons the leader followed by Don Mahaffey, Ryan Fleming third, Josh Smith fourth and Jim Lewis Jr. fifth.

In Heath and Sons Farms street stocks, Rodney Roush is trying to lock up his ninth championship and is the current points leader. Chris Parker, Buck Purtee, Phil Gussler and Richard Roush fill in slots two through five.

The Pines Home Solutions shows Scottie Marquis out front in the points race with Hunter Hicks second, Landen Jones third, Brad Blue fourth and Patrick Woods fifth.

The action will close out with a 100-lap Enduro. Many of the cars on hand will use it for a practice session for the The 3rd Clunker Classic.

Racing will begin Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Roush brothers Richard (R7) and Rodney (7R) battle in street stock action. Rodney is an eight-time champion and currently leads the points. Brother Richard is fifth in points. Both will be in action Saturday night at Shady Bowl. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_roush.jpg The Roush brothers Richard (R7) and Rodney (7R) battle in street stock action. Rodney is an eight-time champion and currently leads the points. Brother Richard is fifth in points. Both will be in action Saturday night at Shady Bowl.