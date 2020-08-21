Shady Bowl to host Nurse Appreciation Night

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will hold Nurse Appreciation Night tonight. Promoter Rick Young announced the track will hold a free night out for all their hard work.

Nurses will be admitted free of charge (with proper ID).

“These people have sacrificed so much since the first positive (COVID-19) test showed up. They have been split from their families as they rolled up their sleeves and dove in to endless hours with no time out. Our gesture is small. We just want them to get out and have some fun,” said Young.

The classes on hand will be the Noble Armor Coating Late Models, The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks, the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars and The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts.

A show-stopper will be the “Eyeliner 30,” a race Young dreamed up. It will be a 30-lap race, with ladies climbing into Compacts.

Racing will start today at 7 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_burch.jpg