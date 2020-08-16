Eight drivers earn victories at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It was a great night for racing at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday. Eight different drivers carried the checkered after their features.

The Noble Armor Coating late models were the first to take to the oval. Cody Robinson set the pace for the first 16 laps as fast qualifier Don Mahaffey Jr. made Robinson’s life out front into a real challenge as Mahaffey hounded him for the lead. Mahaffey took over the lead for good on lap 17 in his Hangar 18 Race Cars ride. Former track champion Matt Parsons passed Robinson as the checkered came out. Jim Lewis Jr. was fourth and Ryan Fleming fifth. Kenny George Jr. carried the checkered for the dash, with Jacob Muncy winning the heat.

The Heath and Sons Farms street stocks were out next. When the green flag flew Terry Purtee led the first two laps, as the red flag came out to stop the action. Buck Purtee and Ryan Burch got together in turn two, with the result being the cars hitting the wall at nearly full throttle. The drivers were uninjured, but both cars were knocked out of the race. The Burch Camaro suffered severe damage. When the green came back out Chris Parker of Bellefontaine took over the lead. Parker, in his Chad’s Automotive Chevy, never looked back as he captured his first street stock feature. Rodney Roush, Jason Mahaffey, Phil Gussler Jr and Josh Way rounded out the top five. Roush was fast qualifier, with Gussler winning the dash and Burch and Rob Schaeff taking heat wins.

The Harrod Septic Solutions compacts lined up next. A full field of 27 cars started the event. Michael Litchfield led lap one, with Robert Taylor IV leading the next two laps. Chris Hensley jumped out front on lap four.. Hensley looked to have a feature in the bag as he led to lap 24. Jordan Sage caught Hensley as they were coming to the checkered. Sage, of Piqua, led the final 25 feet to take the win. Hensley was second, with Nick Barrett third, Austin Eaton fourth and Taylor fifth. Charlie Hoepker and Chase Lang took last-chance wins.

Promoter Rick Young added two special races. The first was “The Minor Back to School Race” for our youngest drivers. Michael Litchfield was the winner of that race. The next special was the Old Timer’s race. It was open to drivers from 39 to 99. Bo Hoelscher of Riverside out-ran his fellow old “geezers” to take the win.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars were next. Fast qualifier Scott Drake of Xenia won the feature marking his first Thunder Car feature win. Patrick Woods, Hunter Hicks, Brad Blue and Scottie Marquis finished second through fifth. Andy Pine thought he had a top three finish, but he did not report to the scales for post-race inspection and was disqualified. Peyton Burba won the dash for his first checkered. Hicks was the heat winner.

Young added a special race in the Thunder Stocks. It was a race for the ladies, with Leslie Woods taking the win over a fast closing Becky Moore.

The final race was a 100-lap enduro. It saw the usual crashes, spins and cars having mechanical woes to keep things exciting. When the dust had settled Beavercreek resident Tyler Mahaffey was in victory lane. Zack Beaty-Lakins was second with Nick Barrett third.

This Saturday the ladies will get another chance to get behind the wheel of a compact. The feature, dubbed the “Eye Liner 30,” will highlight the compacts slate. It will also be “Nurses Night” with all nurses admitted to the grandstands free with proper ID.

Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Don Mahaffey Jr. (pictured) won his first Noble Armor Coating late model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_mahaffey.jpg Don Mahaffey Jr. (pictured) won his first Noble Armor Coating late model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night. Photo by Peggy Isaacs