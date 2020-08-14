A big night of racing at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Tonight at Shady Bowl Speedway, a full slate of speed is scheduled – weather permitting.

The Noble Armor Coating Late Models will return after a week off. The late model points race is a tight one with Ryan Fleming (359), Matt Parsons (356), Josh Smith (352) and Don Mahaffey Jr. (345) going for the track crown.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks will also be racing. It, too, has a knock-down, drag-out battle as 8-time track champion Rodney Roush (423) leads Buck Purtee (412) and Chris Parker (409) in his quest for title No. 9.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will also be racing. Jimmy McElfresh (381) is the current points leader with Alec Young (364) second.

In addition, a special event called the “Minors Special” is on the schedule. The race is limited to drivers 14-17 years old. The feature will be a 15-lap event, with over $1,500 and a set of new tires waiting to be picked up.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars will also go at it. The Thunder Cars will have a regular program. Current points show Scottie Marquis (419) out front with Landen Jones ( 373) second and Hunter Hicks ( 371) third.

The wild race of the night will be the Thunder Cars Wife Swap 2020. A 14k gold pendant awaits the winner. A 30-lap feature will be open to ladies only. Wives, girlfriends, friends and relatives will run a 30-lapper.

The Enduro cars will also run a100-lap feature.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

Ryan Fleming (pictured) leads the season points race in the late models at Shady Bowl Speedway. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_fleming.jpg Ryan Fleming (pictured) leads the season points race in the late models at Shady Bowl Speedway.