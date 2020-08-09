Purtee has big night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway was rocking Saturday night as five divisions competed. It was a great night for fans also as cooler temperatures swept in making for a very comfortable evening.

The CRS Super Trucks made their debut. The group competed in the “Ed Yoak Memorial,” a 50-lap event. Yoak had the traveling parts truck for local drivers. He not only had the parts business, but fielded a truck team and served as an official. Spencer Stineman jumped out front at the drop of the green. He stayed out front until Brian Brewer sped by in his Ed & Company throwback-painted truck on lap 8. Brewer was never challenged as he headed to the checkered. The win was a very emotional one for Brewer as he drove the Ed and Company truck during the regular season. TJ Stineman, Brandon Huff, Brian Taylor and Bailey Delfosse finished second through fifth.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing modifieds hit the track next. Veteran driver Mike Carroll took the top spot on the start as the field battled behind him. Carroll led until lap 26 before he got caught up in a spin on the back straight. Chris ‘The Dominator” Parker then took over the lead on the restart in his Chuck Lensman owned open wheeler. Parker then set his sights on the checkered in his Lady O’s backed ride. Josh Smith could only watch as Parker took the checkered to finish second. Jerry Stapleton was third, Logan McPherson fourth and Terry Humphrey fifth. McPherson was the dash winner, with Brian Reeser and Smith winning heats.

The Heath and Sons Farms street stocks feature saw 14 cars take the green flag. It quickly turned into a crowd pleaser as Buck Purtee of DeGraff in his L&B Auto Ford took advantage of his pole position starting spot to take the lead. Meanwhile, the battle was on as five drivers swapped paint and positions trying to get a shot at Purtee. Rodney Roush, Chris Parker, Jason Mahaffey and Phil Gussler Jr. had the crowd screaming for their favorite. Although positions were traded every lap, drivers finished in the above order. Jason Mahaffey was the dash winner, with Purtee and Chad Small II taking heat checkereds. Rodney Roush just beat brother Richard to set fast time.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars had 11 drivers start the feature. Landen Jones led lap one before Scott Drake took over the point. Drake had a short stay out front before Buck Purtee of DeGraff motored by in his Loretta’s Country Kitchen backed Chevy. Purtee started at the rear of the field and made his way to the front on lap seven. It was the “Buck” show for the rest of the way as he won his second feature of the night. Drake held on for second, with Jones third. Hunter Hicks and Peyton Burba filled out the top five. Andy Pine won the heat race, with Brad Blue winning the dash. Scottie Marquis set fast time..

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts were on hand with at least 30 cars on hand. The fastest 16 were locked in with 8 coming from an “A” main and a “B” main. Casey Wynn won the “B” main with Austin Eaton taking the “A” main. Jimmy McElfresh was the dash winner, with Jordon Sage fast qualifier. The 25-lap feature saw Carlos Williams beat the field into turn one and until lap two with Bryan Temple passing Williams to take the lead. Charlie Hoepker was the next to try his turn at leading. On lap 10 fast qualifier Jordan Sage took over the lead. Sage stayed in front of the parade until lap 15 when “The Belle Center Bullet,” Austin Eaton, took over the lead in his BJ Body Shop sponsored front-wheel drive stocker. Eaton went on to post the win followed by Hoepker, McElfresh, Temple and Sage.

This Saturday will see the Noble Armor Coating Late Models, The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks, the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts, the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars and a 100-lap enduro. It will get a little wild when a 30-lap Thunder Cars feature takes to the track. What’s wild about that? It will be for lady drivers. Wives, girlfriends, relatives and lady friends are eligible to race.

Buck Purtee (pictured) doubled up and won the street stock main and The Thunder Car feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_purtee.jpg Buck Purtee (pictured) doubled up and won the street stock main and The Thunder Car feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night.