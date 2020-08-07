CRS Super Trucks visit Shady Bowl tonight

DeGRAFF – The CRS Truck Super Series will return to Shady Bowl Speedway tonight.

The series was scheduled for last Saturday before heavy afternoon rains cancelled all events. The trucks will be running a 50-lap feature. that will honor the memory of Ed Yoak.

Yoak operated E&C Racing which supplied service to racers at each race. Yoak also served as an official and truck owner for the series.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds are also on the card. Chris Parker is the current points leader with a 25-point margin over Daniel McPherson.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks will also be on the show. Rodney Roush, an eight-time champion, will try and keep his lead over Buck Purtee. Roush has a seven-point lead.

The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts should be a real dog fight as Austin Eaton has a one-point lead over Jimmy McElfresh.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars will close out the night’s action. Scottie Marquis has a 47-point lead over rookie Hunter Hicks.

Racing will start today at 7 p.m.

UHS boys shoot 375

ST. PARIS – The Urbana High School boys golf team played in the pre-season CBC tournament at Lakeland Golf Club. The Hillclimbers totaled a score of 375. Zack Hoskins shot an 87, Tate Armstrong an 86, Jack Buckalew a 96, Aidan Leonard a 106 and Riley Wilson a 115.

