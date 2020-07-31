West Liberty Pony League season concludes

West Liberty 1, Brecount Law Office, defeated West Liberty 2, Deer Run Farms, 4-3, in extra innings to close out the Pony League season at Dodge Park.

For WL1, Peyton Hull pitched 4 innings of 2-hit baseball, allowing 1 run and striking out 4. Hull also singled in 2 RBI to spark the offense. Dylan Wing hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 8th for the go ahead and eventual game winning run. Sam Lauck added a hit and 1 RBI. Riggs Lapp and Cam Bair each singled. Ethyn Griffith pitched 4 innings in relief allowing 2 hits, 2 runs and striking out 8.

For WL2, Nick Shifflet pitched 4 innings allowing 2 hits, 1 run and striking out 7. Nathan Webb pitched 3 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 run and striking out 6. Austin Olejniczak led the offense going 2-3. Webb had a 2-run single to tie the game in the bottom of the 6th and Shifflet added a single. Gaven Wilcoxon added an RBI.

Peyton Hull delivers to the plate during West Liberty Pony League action this week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_hull.jpg Peyton Hull delivers to the plate during West Liberty Pony League action this week.