West Liberty Pony League season concludes


Submitted story

Peyton Hull delivers to the plate during West Liberty Pony League action this week.

West Liberty 1, Brecount Law Office, defeated West Liberty 2, Deer Run Farms, 4-3, in extra innings to close out the Pony League season at Dodge Park.

For WL1, Peyton Hull pitched 4 innings of 2-hit baseball, allowing 1 run and striking out 4. Hull also singled in 2 RBI to spark the offense. Dylan Wing hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 8th for the go ahead and eventual game winning run. Sam Lauck added a hit and 1 RBI. Riggs Lapp and Cam Bair each singled. Ethyn Griffith pitched 4 innings in relief allowing 2 hits, 2 runs and striking out 8.

For WL2, Nick Shifflet pitched 4 innings allowing 2 hits, 1 run and striking out 7. Nathan Webb pitched 3 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 run and striking out 6. Austin Olejniczak led the offense going 2-3. Webb had a 2-run single to tie the game in the bottom of the 6th and Shifflet added a single. Gaven Wilcoxon added an RBI.

Submitted story