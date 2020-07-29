Youth Sports

West Liberty 1, Brecount Law Office and West Liberty 2, Deer Run Farms played to an 8-8 tie in Pony League action.

For WL1, Evan Borgerding pitched a shutout inning in relief allowing no hits. Dylan Wing was 2-2 and Peyton Hull doubled.

For WL2, James Powell tripled and had 4 RBI. Nathan Webb pitched 3 innings allowing 0 hits and striking out 6. Aaron Campbell pitched 2 innings allowing just 4 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 3.

West Liberty Pony League wraps up its 2020 season today at Dodge Park.