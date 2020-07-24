Shady Bowl to host Blackford Memorial tonight

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will remember and honor two former drivers in a special program tonight.

The Blackford Memorial, a 55-lap feature for the Noble Armor Coating late models, will headline the night’s action. The winner will take home $1,555 for his efforts.

The race is held annually to honor the memory of Buster and Bussie Blackford of Dayton. Buster started racing at Shady Bowl in the old coupe bodied cars. He scored many of his feature wins in a Mercury Comet owned by Donnie Seaborn. Buster ran through the mid-1980s before giving up the ride to his son Bussie. The pair teamed up to dominate wherever they ran. The family met with tragedy, as Bussie passed away in 2006 as a result of injuries from a car accident. Buster fell into ill health and passed away the next year.

The CRA Street Stocks will also be on hand to compete in The Mid-Summer 150, paying $3,000 to win. The race is also a part of the Four Crown Series. Brett Hudson will be trying to repeat his win of last season. Colby Lane will try and pick up his second feature of the season. Local drivers set to challenge the invaders include eight-time champion Rodney Roush, Josh Smith, Jason Mahaffey, Buck Purtee, Chad Pendleton and Chris Parker. An early entry list has nearly 30 cars ready to rumble.

The Vores Compact Touring Series will also be on the schedule. Bo Hoelscher of Riverside has filed an entry and will try and repeat his win of last year. Hoelscher has already posted a win this season at Angola Speedway. The field will be filled with drivers who cut their teeth at Shady Bowl. Past series champs Gary Eaton Jr. and Terry Eaton Jr. began their racing careers at Shady Bowl. Veteran Shady Bowl drivers the Yoder brothers, Ron Sagers, Austin Eaton and the Honious team will battle for the $2,500 top spot. An entry list shows nearly 30 teams ready to do battle.

Racing will start at 7 p.m.

The race will be on Speed 51 live. It will also be broadcast in September.

Jeremie Wiggins (pictured) won the Heath and Son Farms street stock feature at Shady Bowl last week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_wiggins.jpg Jeremie Wiggins (pictured) won the Heath and Son Farms street stock feature at Shady Bowl last week. Photo by Peggy Isaacs