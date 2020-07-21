Youth Sports

West Liberty 3, Wilcoxon Homes, slid past West Liberty 2, Thoman’s IGA, 13-12, in Little League action.

Trailing 12-11 heading into the bottom of the 6th, Austin Markin led off the inning with a single before stealing second and being singled in by Carson Vesey to tie the game.

Vesey advanced to third on a wild pitch before being knocked in by Sutton Wilcoxon on a sacrifice fly to center field to give WL2 the win.

Vesey was 2-3 in the game with 2 RBI and also pitched 3-1/3 innings allowing just 4 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 3. Levi Yelton and Garrett Hull both doubled and added RBI.

For WL2, Cam Pope was 3-4 with 1 RBI. Jace Kaufman was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Gaven Nance and Colton Sachs both had 2 hits and 1 RBI. Kaufman pitched 3 strong innings allowing just 4 hits, 4 earned runs and striking out 8.