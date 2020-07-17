Youth Sports

West Liberty 1, Brecount Law Office, defeated West Liberty 2, Deer Run Farms, 9-1, in Pony League action.

For WL1, Ethyn Griffith went the distance on the mound allowing just 2 hits, 0 earned runs and striking out 10. Jacob Griffith and Peyton Hull both had 2 hits and RBIs to spark the offense. Caleb Hershberger was 2-3 and Ethyn Griffith and Evan Borgerding each added a hit and 1 RBI.

For WL2, Austin Olejniczak and Jace Kaufman each added singles. Olejniczak pitched 5 innings allowing 6 hits, 3 earned runs and striking out 7.