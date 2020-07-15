Logan County Fair races streaming live today

The first of two days of Logan County Fair racing will be streamed live on the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Due to Covid-19 and the modified Logan County Fair, the races have been moved to the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana.

Post time today is 6:30 p.m. for the 13-race card that features colts and geldings. There is also racing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“It took a lot of work to make this happen. Between both county’s fair boards, the state racing commission, and the department of agriculture we got it done,” said Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Vice President and Champaign County Race Superintendent Randy Leopard. The Logan County Fair and Champaign County Fair are both members of the Ohio Colt Racing Association.

Replays of the races will be available on the Trot and Pace Marketing website, trotandpacemarketing.com, following the completion of racing.

The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association will be live streaming Ohio fair races throughout the summer. For a complete schedule go to OHHA.com.