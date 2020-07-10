Youth Sports

In Pony League action, Ethyn Griffith pitched 5 innings on Thursday night allowing 5 hits, 2 earned runs and striking out 13 to lead West Liberty 1, Brecount Law Office, to a 13-10 win over West Liberty 2, Deer Run Farms. Griffith was also 2-3 at the plate with 1 RBI. Peyton Hull led the offense going 2-2 with 2 RBI and 5 stolen bases and also pitched 2 innings in relief allowing just 2 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 3. Cam Bair, Eli Shafer and Brandon Petry each contributed with a double. For WL 2, Gaven Wilcoxon was 2-4 with a double and 1 RBI. Owen Deere was 2-5 at the plate. Aaron Campbell, Nick Shifflet and Cody Crawford each added singles.

Submitted story