Shady Bowl set for another speedfest tonight

DeGRAFF – Weather permitting, tonight will be a big night of racing at Shady Bowl Speedway.

The Noble Armor Coating-sponsored late models will compete in the Denny Shatto Memorial. The feature will be a 110-lap affair. with the winner taking home $2,110, making it one of the top payoffs in the tri-state.

The race is held annually to honor the memory of the late Denny Shatto of Sidney. Shatto built some of the fastest cars to take to Midwest ovals, both dirt and pavement.

In 1958, he built his first car. He piloted this car one time at Shady Bowl before finding out that driving wasn’t for him. The trend started with this car and produced almost 300 feature wins over the years. His cars always carried the #79 or the #10 until a trip to Baerfield Speedway (Ind). The track already had a car #10 running and told Shatto to pick another number. That was when the #110 was placed on the car. The highlight of his racing was when he and fellow Sidney resident Wayne Watercutter teamed up and won a 100-lap feature. The duo went on to win several track championships.

Shatto told folks that Shady Bowl Speedway was his favorite track, with Watercutter at the top of the list of drivers who have driven his cars. Shatto passed away in 2006 leaving the racing operation to his son Kevin and wife Chris. Kevin has continued the winning tradition. They teamed up with Jim Lewis Jr. of Fairborn and formed one of the top teams. Lewis has powered the car to several feature wins and he is always a threat to win.The red, white and blue car is sponsored by Dave Nagel Excavating of Sidney.

Harley Davidson of Piqua will also be a part of the night of speed. Plans are to have some bikes on display. There will also be contests where the fans will pick the winner. The bikes will take to the oval and run several parade laps.

The Heath and Sons Farms street stocks and Harrod Septic Solution compacts will also do battle.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

The late models will vie for $2,110 to win tonight at Shady Bowl with the running of the Denny Shatto Memorial for the Noble Armor Coating-sponsored series. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_shady.jpg The late models will vie for $2,110 to win tonight at Shady Bowl with the running of the Denny Shatto Memorial for the Noble Armor Coating-sponsored series.