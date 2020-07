In Little League action, West Liberty 3, Wilcoxon Homes, defeated West Liberty 2, Thoman’s IGA, 17-7.

For WL3, Bayes Lapp was 3-for-3 with 2 doubles. Corbin Clapsaddle, Sutton Wilcoxon and Aiden Hull each added doubles. Carson Vesey pitched 2 innings in relief allowing just 1 hit, 0 runs and striking out 4.

For WL2, Jace Kaufman, Gaven Nance, Cam Pope and Colton Sachs each had a hit. Kaufman pitched 3-2/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 5.