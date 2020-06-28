Racing at Shady Bowl Speedway rained out

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway was forced to cancel its scheduled racing event on Saturday due to rain. The parking and pit areas were left with standing water.

This weekend, Shady Bowl will host the Fourth of July Vroom and Boom. Racing will start Friday with the Must See Winged Sprinters on hand for heats and a feature. In addition, the track will host the Steve Rickard Memorial. Rickard had raced at Shady Bowl during his career. It will be a 25-lap non-points race paying $670 to win. The track will open at noon for a tune and test. The winged sprints will take over the oval at 5 p.m. The 40-lap sprint feature will begin at 7 p.m.

The street stocks will race their feature after the sprints. Tune and test will resume after the street stock feature. The session will end at 11 p.m.

Saturday night’s program will return to regular times. The highlight will be a 50-lap Wooten Automotive Modifieds Firecracker 50-lap feature paying $1,500 to win. The Heath and Sons Farms street stocks and Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars will compete in a 44-lap main paying $500 to win. The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts will be on hand along with the AVSCA Vintage Sprintcars and the Midwest champ carts. A brief fireworks show will follow the racing.

Sunday will feature a time change. Pit gates open at noon, with grandstands open at 1 p.m. Racing will start at 3 p.m. The modifieds will run another 50-lap, $1,500-to-win feature, plus Noble Armor Coating late models, compacts and thunder cars. The thunder cars will run another 44-lap $500-to-win feature. A 100-lap enduro will close out the weekend.

Camping is welcomed at the speedway. Grandstand and pit concession stands will be open this weekend also. Ticket sales will be handled in the parking lot. Grandstand tickets will be sold at the west driveway. Social distancing will be in effect.