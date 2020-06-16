Free fishing on Father’s Day weekend

It’s not every day that you run across something that is really free in this world. And you’re certainly not going to be taken hook, line and sinker with this free offer from the State of Ohio. It is for real!

Mark your calendars for some free fishing coming up on Father’s Day weekend. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the free fishing weekend this year is Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. Father’s Day is June 21.

ODNR invites all Ohio residents to experience the fantastic public fishing opportunities in Ohio without purchasing a license. All size and bag limits apply during these two days.

Ohio Free Fishing Days are open to all Ohioans and extend to all of Ohio’s public waters, so why not find a watering hole and cast a line on the cheap?

Have dad dig up his old fishing gear in the garage and take him out fishing this Father’s Day weekend. Better yet, maybe surprise him with a brand new fishing pole or some new fishing gear and you’ll “make his day” even if he happens to not catch any fish at all.

But, don’t worry, in all likelihood plenty of fish will be caught on Father’s Day weekend because ODNR stocks many of its public waters with millions of fish every year.

In fact, Ohio is known for its world class fishing, so get in on the action this year. The ODNR Division of Wildlife stocked more than 44 million sport fish in Ohio’s waters last year, including saugeye, walleye, steelhead, rainbow trout, hybrid striped bass, muskellunge, brown trout and channel catfish. There really are a lot of fish to catch out there.

Find a nearby public river, stream, pond or lake and drop a line for the catch of the day. Or, try your hand at the big pond up north about 3 hours away. Ohio’s Lake Erie is known as the walleye fishing capital of the world. Nearly 55% of fishing license holders fish Lake Erie annually, according to the Lake Erie Foundation.

Fishing tips for Kiser Lake

Kiser Lake is known for largemouth bass, pumpkinseed sunfish, bluegill, channel catfish and crappie. The lake is also known for carp, yellow perch and bullheads. Channel catfish are stocked every other year by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Fish and Wildlife Division. Kiser Lake covers 396 acres of fishing waters and 5 miles of shoreline.

Try using nightcrawlers, red worms, or wax worms in vegetation areas for bluegill and sunfish. Use minnows for crappie in those same areas. Fish chicken livers on the bottom for both channel cat and stripers.

Indian Lake fishing

Indian Lake is well known for its huge bluegills, yellow perch and pretty decent largemouth bass fishing. But its main draw is the saugeye fishing. It’s incredible and probably the best in all of Ohio.

Nearby public fishing waters

Here are some nearby public waters to drop a line: Melvin Miller Park (2-acre fishing pond), Kiser Lake, Big Garbry Woods (no license required-every day of year) Grand Lake St Marys, CJ Brown Reservoir, Great Miami River, Mad River, Indian Lake, Lake Loramie, Clark Lake, Buck Creek, Alum Creek Reservoir, Delaware Lake, Stillwater River, Darby Creek, Little Miami River, Caesar Creek Lake, Madison Lake and Deer Creek Lake.

By Ron Brohm Contributing Writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

