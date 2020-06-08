Racing returns to Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway kicked off its 2020 racing season with a full night of racing on Saturday.

Fans had to adhere to rules set forth by local health officials, including maintaining the six-foot buffer zones between groups. In addition, the concession stands were closed.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stock division saw Josh Smith of Quincy dominate the field in his Jamie Hunt Racing Camaro. Smith set fast time and won the 25-lap main. Terry Purtee came out of retirement to lead the first 20 counters before Smith sped by.

Purtee had been out of the seat for 22 seasons.

Jacob Heckman, Rob Schaeff and Phil Gussler Jr. rounded out the top five. Gussler took the dash checkered with Purtee winning the heat.

The Pine Home Solution Thunder Cars were on hand. Brad Blue set quick time during time trials. The feature belonged to rookie driver Hunter Hicks of Piqua. Hicks led all the way to win his first-ever feature in his Monte Carlo sponsored by J and J Enterprises. Dylan Pippin was second followed by Patrick Woods and Landen Jones. Blue was disqualified for failing to go to tech after the feature.

The Wooten Towing sponsored Modifieds took to the track next. In qualifying, Chris Parker of Bellefontaine set the pace. Parker, the defending track champion, blistered the field in the feature. Parker was behind the wheel of the Chuck Lensman-Chad’s Automotive Repair openwheeler. Brad Yelton, Daniel McPherson, Logan McPherson and Gregg Jackson chased Parker to the checkered.

Jackson scored a win in the dash, with Buddy Townsend and Brian Brandyberry taking heat race wins.

The Harrod Septic Solutions compacts feature turned out to be a rough-and-tumble affair. The 30-lap main was a crash fest with 27 cars taking the green. When the dust had cleared Nick Barrett was in victory lane. The Kettering resident won his second feature in his Barrett Tool and Technology ride. Austin Eaton battled back from a crash to finish second. Jimmy McElfresh was third, with Cory Plunkett fourth and Alec Young fifth. Paul Levering and McElfresh took heat wins. Young was the dash winner.

The 100-lap Enduro went well with lots of action for the fans. When the checkered flew it was Dayton’s Bobby Terry who was posing alongside of the Southtown Heating and Cooling-backed ride. The win was far from easy as he and Gary Williams battled nearly the full race. It became a race to be decided by who could work through traffic. Williams could only watch as Terry took the checkered flag. It was the second win for Terry. Zack Beaty-Lakins was third. Nick Barrett and Don Mahaffey Jr. filled out the top five.

Racing will resume this Saturday night under the same format now in place. Fans will be allowed to sit in the grandstands as long as they maintain the six-foot buffer zone. There will be no concessions open. Fans are advised to bring their own beverages and food (no glass bottles). Camping will be open, again with the six-foot buffer zone.

The Late Models, Street Stocks, Compacts and Thunder Cars will be in action. Pits will open at 2 p.m. with hot laps at 3:30 p.m. Cars will qualify at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Spectator gates will open at 4 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_bowlsmith.jpg