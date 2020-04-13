Free fishing licenses available in Ohio

There are many people in Ohio who are eligible for a free fishing license.
First of all, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio residents born on or before December 31, 1937 may obtain a free fishing license at any Ohio license outlet or online at wildohio.gov.
Additionally, many other Ohio residents who meet the following criteria are also eligible for a free fishing license by simply completing a required application:
– Former prisoners of war
– Persons who are mobility impaired and require the assistance of another person to cast and retrieve
– An Ohio resident who holds a veterans license plate displaying the international wheelchair symbol
– Certain veterans who are permanently disabled
– Residents of state and county institutions
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources does require those eligible to submit application form DNR 9032.
This form can be obtained by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).
Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper