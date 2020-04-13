Free fishing licenses available in Ohio

There are many people in Ohio who are eligible for a free fishing license.

First of all, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio residents born on or before December 31, 1937 may obtain a free fishing license at any Ohio license outlet or online at wildohio.gov.

Additionally, many other Ohio residents who meet the following criteria are also eligible for a free fishing license by simply completing a required application:

– Former prisoners of war

– Persons who are mobility impaired and require the assistance of another person to cast and retrieve

– An Ohio resident who holds a veterans license plate displaying the international wheelchair symbol

– Certain veterans who are permanently disabled

– Residents of state and county institutions

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources does require those eligible to submit application form DNR 9032.

This form can be obtained by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper

