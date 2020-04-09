Racing at Shady Bowl halted by coronavirus

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway is complying with orders from President Trump and Governor DeWine that has brought racing to a halt.

The orders limit spaces between fans and also limit the size of any group. This time last year Shady Bowl was fighting rain and cold temperatures that forced seven races to be cancelled.

The track was scheduled to open April 4 with a 600-lap enduro. The next three Saturdays were set up to be tune and tests. The first race was scheduled to be April 18.

The following Saturday had the CRA Street Stocks on the racing card. The CRA portion has been postponed until July 25.

“We are awaiting, like everyone, word from DeWine as to when normal activities will be allowed,” track owner Rick Young said. “We understand the action from Washington and Columbus. We too are looking to help stop the spread of this terrible invisible sickness. We will begin racing as soon as we get the all clear. The last thing we need is any one of our loyal fans, drivers, pit crews and employees to fall ill.”