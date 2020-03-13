OHSAA postpones all winter tournaments

COLUMBUS, Ohio – On Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that all remaining winter tournament contests are immediately postponed due to the growing situation with the coronavirus COVID-19.

The state wrestling tournament was scheduled to begin in Columbus this afternoon, and Graham was in search of its 20th straight title in Division II.

Besides wrestling, the suspended tournaments include the girls state basketball tournament; the state ice hockey tournament and the boys regional and state basketball tournaments.

“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

No timetable has been determined for possible rescheduling for the tournaments.

The announcement was made after state and local officials recommended that no public gatherings take place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The OHSAA will post updates regarding ticket refunds.

With all schools in Ohio being closed for at least three weeks starting next week, the prep spring sports season could be in jeopardy.

“That would be a local school district decision for their regular-season games,” said Tim Stried, OHSAA director of communications. “The OHSAA will determine whether or not there will be tournaments.”

UU sports canceled

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Urbana University announced on Thursday that all campus-sponsored athletic events and practices are cancelled for the remainder of the term.

Any student athletes currently traveling as a team are being recalled to gather their possessions and return home. Communications are being sent to all current students sharing instructions on how and when to pick up their possessions.

UU sports season canceled