Master Noel Vallance was recently inducted into the Arnold Battle of Columbus Legends of Martial Arts Hall of Honor as Lifetime Instructor. Master Vallance has over 30 years of dedication to the Martial Arts. Master Vallance began training in 1988 in Shotokan Karate in Urbana. He continues to train under the direction of Grand Master Carl Davis. With the help of his wife, Stacy, he runs Vallance Martial Arts in Springfield and teaches classes at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana. Pictured: Master Vallance receives the award from Grand Master Joon P. Choi.

