Graham wins district wrestling title, sends 8 to state

WILMINGTON – Graham won the Division II district wrestling title with 242 team points. Licking Valley was second with 85.5.

District champions for the Falcons included 113 Nolan Gessler, 126 Nick Hart, 132 Chris Kelly, 138 Nick Moore, 145 Alek Martin and 220 Nolan Neves.

Also qualifying for the state meet were Trace Braun, who was second at 152, and Camden McDanel, who was fourth at 160.

Urbana’s Trevor Stewart placed second at 182 to qualify for state.

Division III

TROY – Mechanicsburg placed fourth with 116 points at the Division III district wrestling tournament on Saturday. Troy Christian won with 170 points.

For the Indians, Jaron Patterson won the district title at 182 and Caden Coleman was second at 220.

Also qualifying for the state meet for the Indians were Trey Allen, who was third at 113, and Jake Hurst, who was third at 152.

The state tournament will be held March 13-15 at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.