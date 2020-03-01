UHS boys bowling team places sixth at state

COLUMBUS – The Urbana boys bowling team placed sixth at the Division II state tournament on Saturday.

UHS took Coldwater to the final game in a best of 3 out of 5 head-to-head series in which Coldwater won in the last 2 frames and then went on to be the state champion.

The Mechanicsburg boys team placed eighth.

For the Hillclimbers in the top 50, Kaz Scott placed 18th with a 214-194-209-617, Paetyn Jacquemart was 23rd with a 222-219-163-604, Kolin Bowdle was 41st with a 211-161-201-573 and Austin Fisher was 49th with a 222-172-167-561.

For the Indians in the top 50, Peyton Leeson was fifth with a 268-253-188-709, Eli Mayberry was 22nd with a 181, 182, 246-609 and Bryen DeWitt was 39th with a 184-196-185-575.

The Urbana girls bowling team placed eighth at the Division II state tournament on Saturday. The Mechanicsburg girls team did not place.

For the Hillclimbers in the top 50, Paige Martinez was fourth with a 199-191-201-591 and was named first-team All-Ohio. Sarrah Baldwin was 49th with a 167-170-143-480.

For the Indians in the top 50, Kennedy Moore was 32nd with a 133-205-168-506 and Samantha Hoover was 39th with a 158-158-174-490.