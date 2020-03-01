M’burg girls, WL-S boys fall

TROY – Cincinnati Country Day beat Mechanicsburg, 56-46, in a Division IV girls basketball district championship game on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg trailed, 11-10, at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at the half.

Mechanicsburg was behind, 35-30, after three periods.

For Mechanicsburg (23-3), Kasey Schipfer had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Grace Forrest added 12 points, six assists and four steals.

Kamryn Jordan led Country Day with 23 points and Sarah Zimmerman added 17.

Country Day shot 48 percent from the field compared to 24 percent for Mechanicsburg.

WL-S boys fall

CLAYTON – National Trail nipped West Liberty-Salem, 47-46, in a Division III boys basketball sectional final on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 21-19, at the half but trailed, 36-31, after three quarters.

“I am really proud of how our team finished the season,” said WL-S Coach Darrin Leichty. “We peaked and played our best basketball at the end of the season. Our seven seniors are a very special group and they will be greatly missed. It will be tough not being around them in practice (this) week.”

For WL-S (18-7), Matthew Loffing, Holden Nease and Nick Burden each scored 11 points.

Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer (12) scores on a short jump shot during Saturday’s game with Cincinnati Country Day. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_dschipfer.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer (12) scores on a short jump shot during Saturday’s game with Cincinnati Country Day. Photo by John Coffman Photography https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_nburden.jpg Photo by John Coffman Photography